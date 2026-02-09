Deadlocking Palestinian issue remains trend in Middle East — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The main trend in the Middle East region remains efforts to push the Palestinian issue into a complete deadlock, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the XV Middle East Conference of the international discussion club Valdai.

"All of this has been happening and continues to happen, and now we have Yemen, we have Sudan, echoes in the Middle East certainly fuel what is happening around Somalia, against the backdrop of the main trend. And the trend, it seems to me, is to deliberately drive the Palestinian issue into a deep and hopeless dead end," he noted.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. According to the latest data of Gaza’s health ministry, the overall death toll from the hostilities in the enclave has exceeded 71,000, with more than 171,000 people injured.