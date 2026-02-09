Russia interested in normal relations between Iran, Gulf Cooperation Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in a full normalization of relations between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Speaking of Iran, we are certainly interested in a full normalization of relations between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council," he noted at the 15th Middle East Conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"I think conditions were created for it after Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran restored diplomatic relations," Lavrov added.