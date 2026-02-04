Russia, China to up communication to better respond to threats — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have called for leaders at different levels to establish permanent communication channels to more swiftly respond to threats, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed that permanent mechanisms for bilateral consultations in all directions - the Security Council, the Foreign Ministry, and defense departments - are needed, as a measure to strengthen their personal communication," he told a news briefing.

"We are talking about an operational reconciliation and coordination of approaches on relevant, including sensitive subjects for timely response to emerging challenges and threats. It was agreed to intensify such a professional dialogue.

Ushakov said that "it was in this vein" that on February 1 Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu held consultations with head of the office of the CPC Central Committee Commission on Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "The heads of state discussed the information received during these consultations," Ushakov added.