Russia to provide Myanmar with all assistance in ensuring security, sovereignty — Shoigu

NAYPYIDAW /Myanmar/, February 2. /TASS/. Russia will provide Myanmar with comprehensive assistance in ensuring its security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Myanmar's Union Minister 1 for the Presidential Office and National Security Adviser Tin Aung San.

"Russia fully supports the Myanmar leadership's course to protect territorial integrity and strengthen national sovereignty and security. You can fully count on Moscow's comprehensive assistance, including in the international arena," he emphasized.

"I am convinced that, despite the fundamentally changing nature of international relations, Western pressure on Russia and Myanmar will not cease," Shoigu noted. "Attempts to challenge the independence of our countries' foreign policies will continue."

In this context, Shoigu said, the negotiations acquire particular significance. "In the spirit of the Russian and Myanmar leaders' commitments, we will discuss in detail ways to strengthen our bilateral partnership to address both existing and emerging threats," Shoigu stated.