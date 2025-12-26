Putin to hold meeting on state armaments program — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the state armament program today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin will continue working on various projects of the state armament program for 2027-2036, as well as on the program for developing the country's defense-industrial complex during the special military operation and in the long term. This is systematic work. A meeting on this topic will be held today with a large number of participants. There will be serious discussion," the spokesman pointed out.

The state armament program is the main medium-term planning document for five to ten years that defines a set of measures for the creation, procurement, modernization, and repair of military equipment. Approved by the president, the program ensures the equipping of the Russian Armed Forces to defend the state from threats and approves the amount of funding allocated from the budget. It also includes measures for developing promising models, producing existing equipment, and maintaining combat readiness.