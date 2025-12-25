MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. NATO is unduly increasing its military buildup near Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Unfortunately, the situation in the Baltic region remains difficult. NATO member states continue to unduly increase their military buildup along the border with our Kaliningrad Region," she pointed out.

"They practice scenarios of offensive actions against our country, stepping up the pressure of sanctions on Russian economic operators. Additional difficulties are created for uninterrupted supplies to the Russian region," Zakharova specified.

The Kaliningrad Region is separated from mainland Russia by European Union countries. EU sanctions restrict land transit to the region, and sanctioned cargo can be transported by rail only under EU quotas. The Russian authorities moved to transport certain goods across the Baltic Sea to make sure the region faces no shortages, increasing the number of ferries between Kaliningrad and the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region.