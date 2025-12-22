Russia to respond tit-for-tat if US tests nuclear weapons — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. A senior Russian diplomat has warned of Russia’s mirror-like response should the United States opt to resume nuclear tests.

"I cannot but recall the Russian leadership’s resolve demonstrated in response to Washington’s ambiguous statements on the potential expansion of nuclear testing activity. If the United States resumes full-scale explosive tests of nuclear weapons, we reserve the right to respond in a mirror-like manner," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at an event of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

At the same time, according to Ryabkov, Russia is keeping the diplomatic door open where strategic stability is concerned.