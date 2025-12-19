Russia firmly entrenched in its position on Ukraine — top diplomat

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Russia can not be moved off its firm position on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

"I want to emphasize once again that our position is absolutely clear and not subject to any situational considerations or fluctuations," Lavrov said. "The president has repeatedly, including literally today, reaffirmed this position. There should be no confusion here. We remain firmly committed to a political settlement."

To this point, according to the Russian foreign minister, "of those directly involved in the negotiations, only the United States is on board with this." "We appreciate that the understandings reached in Alaska in August this year, and confirmed during the visit of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia on December 2, remain in effect," Lavrov emphasized.