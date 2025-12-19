Social obligations to population will be honored in full — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia will be able to fully meet its social obligations to the population, achieve technological development goals, and meet the needs of the armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year.

"We will be able to fully resolve issues related to the fulfillment of social obligations to the population, resolve development issues within the framework of national projects, achieve technological development goals and ensure, unconditionally, the needs of the armed forces," he said.

Putin noted the stability of the Russian economy and financial system, "which are completely under the control of the government and the Central Bank.".