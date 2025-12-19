West’s 'values' only help bring scientists back to Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Western countries are inadvertently "helping" Russian scientists return home, as families are afraid to send their children to schools there because of the promotion of non-traditional values and other circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference titled "Results of the Year."

"Many [scientists] are returning. I have personally spoken with such specialists. Young people who previously worked abroad are now returning to their homeland, to Russia. In fact, our so-called Western colleagues are actively helping us in this," Putin said.

According to the president, one of the main reasons for their return is concern for their children’s future. "One of the key grounds, according to the returning scientists, is that they are worried about their children. They believe it is becoming unacceptable to send them to local schools. Thank God, in Russia we have the protection of traditional values on our agenda. People appreciate this and, combined with other circumstances, decide to return to their homeland," he stressed.

Putin added that another reason scientists are returning is the improving laboratory infrastructure in Russia, as well as better working conditions for researchers. He said scientists take all of these factors into account when deciding to return to their homeland.