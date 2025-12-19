Federation Council ratifies agreement on foundations of Russia-Mali relations

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, has ratified the agreement on the foundations of relations between Russia and the Republic of Mali at a plenary session.

The agreement was signed on June 23, 2025, in Moscow. According to the document, the countries will develop relations based on mutual respect, as well as adhering to each other’s national interests and international law. The sides will also cooperate on issues of arms control, global security, and in the context of addressing new challenges and threats, including international terrorism in all its forms.

Under the agreement, Russia and Mali plan to promote the development of bilateral trade and economic ties. Moreover, the countries will cooperate in science, industry, finance, energy, agriculture, transport, information technology, mining, and mineral extraction.

To successfully develop relations, the states will establish a joint Russian-Malian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. The commission’s work will be governed by separate agreements between the governments of the two countries.

The sides will also engage in other areas, including military, cultural, sports, and educational cooperation. The agreement also highlights that Russia and Mali encourage cooperation between the two countries’ media.