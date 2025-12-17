Russia, Iran want to normalize situation around Iranian nuclear program — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are committed to normalizing the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program through diplomatic and political channels, with the aim of preventing any escalation into conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a news conference following discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Both Russia and Iran seek to stabilize and normalize the situation, unequivocally ruling out any return to forceful measures. What is needed now are purely political and diplomatic solutions," Lavrov emphasized in response to a question on the matter.

He also highlighted Russia’s ongoing engagement with Iran regarding the nuclear issue. "We have been actively involved in discussions about Iran’s nuclear program for years," Lavrov noted. "Russia participated in the development of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was agreed upon in 2015 and later endorsed by the UN Security Council. As a participant, Russia is deeply familiar with the intricacies of the agreement and how its collapse was orchestrated by the United States. The difficulties today stem from that betrayal. Those responsible for undermining the JCPOA and the Security Council’s resolution are attempting to shift blame onto Iran; this is well understood by all."