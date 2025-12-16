Russian human rights ombudswoman ready to help repatriate political prisoners in Ukraine

NOVAYA GUTA, December 16. /TASS/. Matters concerning the repatriation of those subjected to criminal prosecution in Ukraine fall under the zone of responsibility of special services, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has stated, adding that she is ready to assist with organizational and legal issues.

Earlier, the human rights commissioner told TASS in an interview that she is working on appeals from almost 500 people repressed in Ukraine for their pro-Russian views, including from priests, human rights defenders and journalists.

"This falls under the zone of responsibility of special services, they must determine whether a mutual repatriation is feasible. Our side is ready to take on the organizational and legal matters related to logistics, document preparation if needed, as well as contact with relatives," Moskalkova explained.