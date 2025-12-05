Russia, India call for development of instrument to prevent arms race in outer space

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India have called for the fast development of a legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space.

"The parties reaffirm the need to promptly launch negotiations to develop a legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space, prohibiting the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force in, from, or against outer space," they said in a joint statement following the 23rd Russian-Indian summit.

The parties noted that "the basis for such a document could be the draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, the threat or use of force against outer space objects, as well as the report of the relevant group of governmental experts adopted in 2024."