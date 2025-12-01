Russia ready to resume cooperation with US on cybersecurity — Security Council

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume cooperation with the US on cybersecurity if Washington reciprocates, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov said in an interview with the daily Kommersant.

"Resumption of cooperation with the US in this area and further interaction are possible if Washington reciprocates, based on the implementation of the provisions of the current Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Russia and the United States of June 17, 1999," he noted.

Khramov emphasized that Russia always adheres to the principle of creating a fair global system of international information security based on generally accepted, legally binding norms of interaction in cyberspace. "An important step in this direction has already been taken, on Russia's proposal, with the adoption of the UN Convention against Cybercrime," he emphasized.