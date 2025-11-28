Putin, Hungarian PM hold meeting in Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Budapest are currently based on pragmatism and "all the best that was" in their history, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Kremlin meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He also thanked Orban for his readiness to host Russia-US talks in Budapest. Putin said he would be pleased to take advantage of this offer if an agreement is reached to hold a summit.

TASS has gathered the key points from what the head of state said.

Russia-Hungary relations

Russia and Hungary continue to maintain and develop relations "despite all today’s difficulties."

Relations between Moscow and Budapest are currently based on pragmatism and "all the best that was" in their history.

Russian-Hungarian trade has declined due to external restrictions but "certain growth" has been recorded this year, "which is not high, but still, it’s over seven percent."

Energy cooperation between the two countries is quite extensive but "there also are some issues here" that require discussion.

Potential Russia-US summit in Budapest

Hungary maintains a balanced position on the Ukraine issue, of which Russia has taken note: "We are aware of your balanced position on the Ukraine issue."

Moscow is grateful to Hungary for being ready to host a Russia-US summit in Budapest: "Thank you for reacting like this to the possibility of me and the US president meeting in your country."

The idea of holding the Russia-US summit in Budapest came from Donald Trump: "This was Donald’s proposal."

It’s possible that Russia-US talks will result in a summit in Budapest: "If our talks lead to Budapest serving as the platform, I would be very pleased."