Kremlin aide blasts 'leak' of his call with Witkoff as an attempt to hamper Russia-US ties

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The idea behind `leaking’ transcripts of calls allegedly revealing the content of conversations between Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is to hamper the revival of Russian-US relations, the Kremlin aide told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

"Such things are hardly meant to improve relations which are not being easily established, including over the phone, currently," Ushakov explained.

Earlier, Bloomberg published transcripts of Witkoff’s conversations last month with Ushakov and Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The phone calls took place on October 14 and October 29, respectively, the news agency noted.

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.