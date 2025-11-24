Putin to begin three-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his state visit to Kyrgyzstan today, which will last from November 25 to 27. Over these three days, the head of state will hold several bilateral meetings and take part in the CSTO summit.

This will be Putin’s third state visit to Kyrgyzstan: the first took place during his initial presidential term in 2000, and the second during his previous term in 2019.

"On Tuesday, the state visit of the Russian President to Kyrgyzstan begins. This visit is, naturally, organized at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov," presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. The Kyrgyz leader reaffirmed his invitation to Putin during their most recent in-person meeting in July.

On the first day, few protocol events are expected, yet the leaders will still have extensive interaction. The main day of the Russian president’s visit will be Wednesday, when the two leaders will discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, humanitarian, and other areas. Following the talks, Putin and Japarov will adopt a statement on strengthening cooperation between the two countries and sign a package of documents. In addition, a meeting between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled for Wednesday.

On November 27, Putin will take part in the summit of the heads of state of the CSTO member countries. Both narrow-format and expanded meetings are planned. The Russian president will deliver a report on Russia’s priority areas of CSTO chairmanship in 2026.