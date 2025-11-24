Kiev continues to stage terror acts with toxin-laden drones — Russian deputy minister

THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to commit acts of terror with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles carrying toxic substances, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky said.

"We are pointing to the fact that Ukraine continues to commit terror acts with the use of drones that carry poisonous substances and toxic chemicals not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the civilian population," he said at the 30th annual conference of the OPCW member countries.

Lysogorsky added that "terrorists and criminal organizations all over the world" find this tactic increasingly appealing.

The Russian deputy minister also recalled that in December 2024, the Kiev government staged a terror attack in which Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection troops, and his assistant Ilya Polikarpov were killed.

"I’m saying that for the countries that support the Kiev regime - you must know that you are supporting terrorists and murderers," Lysogorsky said.

On December 17, 2024, when Kirillov and Polikarpov were leaving a building, terrorists remotely detonated an explosive device, equal to about 500 grams of TNT, which was placed on a scooter. The two servicemen succumbed to their injuries. Damage was inflicted to owners of 14 cars and 28 apartments, and was estimated at over 3.3 million rubles in total (around $42,000).