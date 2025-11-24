Russian army cuts off key Ukrainian supply routes in Gulyaipole area — expert

LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian army has cut off the main logistics routes supplying the Ukrainian group in the Gulyaipole area, establishing full control over the key sections of roads, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"I confirm that a section of the Gulyaipole-Pokrovskoye highway has been physically cut off. Moreover, from Mirny, this is from the south, west of Gulyaipole, we are also gradually moving north here, and the highway that leads just from Orekhov to Gulyaipole, is already under the objective control of our drones, and this highway is already called the ‘highway of death’ by Ukrainian militants. It's another ‘death route’ because it's impossible to provide full-fledged supplies along this route," he said on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.