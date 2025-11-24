Russia informs OPCW about Kiev’s use of chemical weapons

THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Russia regularly informs the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the use of such weapons by Ukraine, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky said.

"We regularly inform the OPCW Technical Secretariat and member countries about the use of toxic agents and chemical riot control substances by Ukrainian armed units," he said at the 30th annual conference of the OPCW countries.

According to the Russian official, such substances are supplied to Ukraine for these purposes. "We have documented evidence, including results of the analysis of samples taken on the combat engagement line, and report such cases to the OPCW Technical Secretariat," he stressed.

The 30th annual conference of OPCW member nations is taking place in The Hague from November 24 through 28.