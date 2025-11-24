MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The European Union has become the main instrument of the "global war party," which relies on appointed, not elected, officials, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has said.

"The European Union has today become the main instrument in the hands of the global war party," she said in an interview with a Moscow daily.

Any peace plan in the EU is turned into a plan to continue the war, she noted.

"I would like to draw attention to the individuals on whom this global war party relies. The policy of opposing US President Donald Trump - the legitimate president who won the election with a clear advantage and received the support of voters - is being determined in the EU by unelected, appointed European officials who are not accountable to the people for anything," Matviyenko emphasized. The European Commission is the main executive body of the EU, it consists of EU commissioners, they are appointed by the EU member-states, each of which puts forward its own candidate.