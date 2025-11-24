LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lose nearly an entire brigade each week along the western borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, according to military expert Andrey Marochko. "Ukrainian propaganda refuses to acknowledge these catastrophic losses. Just imagine - on the western borders of the Lugansk People's Republic alone, Ukraine loses almost one brigade every week. These are truly colossal numbers," he stated on the OTR television channel. Marochko posted a video of his remarks on his Telegram channel.

Marochko mentioned a significant increase in Ukrainian casualties over the past week, estimating that approximately 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed within the LPR's zone of responsibility. He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses across multiple sectors simultaneously, including the Kharkov Region, Seversk, Krasny Liman, and the Donetsk front.

The expert also pointed out substantial losses on other fronts, such as Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Gulyaipole. He noted that Ukrainian media are beginning to admit they lack the resources to replenish these losses. As a result, the frontline is beginning to give in.