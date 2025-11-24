Dates of Putin’s visit to India to be announced by agreement with New Delhi — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The dates for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India have already been fixed but they will be announced only by agreement with New Delhi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Much has been said about the forthcoming visit to India. Certainly, we have already agreed upon the dates and the final part of preparations for this visit is underway," Ushakov said. "We fundamentally can announce the visit dates right now but we wait for a signal from the Indian side to make it simultaneously in Moscow and in Delhi," he added.

The visit of Russian leader to India was planned for early December.