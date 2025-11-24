MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia have boomeranged on the EU economy, while the Russian economy has managed to adopt to sanctions pressure, said Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. He was commenting on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's statement that the EU's sanctions against Russia have failed.

"Bessent is stating obvious things that cannot be denied even with his openly anti-Russian stance. The Russian economy has adjusted to the pressure of sanctions, which cannot be said about the EU economy. The sanctions have boomeranged on it, devastating its growth and have had an extremely negative impact on the standard of living of ordinary Europeans," Slutsky told TASS.

He noted that EU citizens don't understand why they "must pay out of their own pockets for the European elite's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine."

"The election results in European countries clearly show this. The club of sensible politicians in Europe is expanding," the politician stressed.