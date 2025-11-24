Russian-Arab summit to be held next year at the earliest — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Arab summit planned in October and postponed because of the situation in the Middle East will hardly take place by the end of this year, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov said.

"We will hardly manage to hold this summit by the end of this year," he said. "Obviously, I would say 100%, this summit will be postponed to the first half of the next year," Ushakov noted.

"Practical communications with representatives of Arab nations have started in this regard," the Kremlin aide said.