CSTO heads to gather in Bishkek on November 27, Putin too — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The next session of the Collective Security Council, the highest governing body of the CSTO, will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on November 27 with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"On Thursday, November 27, there will be a regular session of the collective Security Council," the diplomat said.

"Besides the current chairman of the Collective Security Council of the President of Kyrgyzstan [Sadyr] Japarov, our president, as well as the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, confirmed their participation in the summit."

According to Ushakov, the session will include meetings in a narrow and expanded format dedicated to summarizing the work of the CSTO over the past year. During the narrow-format meeting, "naturally, a frank and confidential conversation is planned, it will be without the presence of the press," Ushakov said.

"After that, the leaders will move on to an expanded meeting, it will be open to the media. The president of Kyrgyzstan will briefly report on the results of the discussion in a narrow format."