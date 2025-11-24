MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The West has "abandoned" Ukraine, stripping the country of consolidated support and leaving it "caught in a vice," Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

The senator outlined the current state of affairs following recent developments: the US deems a further continuation of the armed conflict untenable and insists on negotiations; Russia, for its part, is ready for talks but is equally prepared to continue military operations should they falter; and the EU is actively sabotaging negotiations because it considers "a further continuation of the conflict desirable."

"And what about Ukraine? It is simultaneously floundering and caught in a vice, paradoxical as that may seem. It cannot sustain continued military operations without unified external support from the West, which it no longer receives. Yet it is also unprepared for negotiations, as it would have to negotiate from a losing position, not a winning one.

Furthermore, systemic corruption tightens the noose. Ukraine has been abandoned. The collapse is here, no matter where one looks. Endless flailing while in the vice," the senator stated on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point "peace plan." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized the meeting as "the most productive" since the conflict's inception. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev succeeded in aligning their positions on most provisions of the plan. As Rubio noted, the US consented to separate negotiation tracks for Ukraine’s European integration and its NATO membership.

Initial versions of the US "peace plan," as reported in Western media, included Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership and a corresponding alliance commitment not to integrate Kiev, alongside Washington's recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and Donbas, the withdrawal of Ukrainian military formations from the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the conferral of official status to the Russian language in Ukraine, limitations on the size and capacity of the Ukrainian army, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. EU leaders voiced their disagreement with these provisions and initiated the drafting of counterproposals.