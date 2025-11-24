US aims to 'stake claim' in Arctic for geopolitical advantage — Russian senator

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The United States intends to "stake a claim" to a larger portion of the Arctic than it is entitled to, seeking to gain leverage in future geopolitical disputes, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"If we recall the start of the current US president's term, his administration's focus shifted northward almost immediately - toward Greenland and Canada. The US clearly wants to stake a claim to a larger sector of the Arctic than it deserves, to hold stronger cards in upcoming geopolitical disputes," he said during a roundtable titled "Changing Geopolitics in the Arctic," held by the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee.

The senator elaborated that the Arctic's geopolitical importance stems first from its resources: the region holds an estimated 13% of the world's undiscovered oil and up to 30% of its undiscovered gas reserves. Furthermore, the Arctic is warming at a rate three to four times faster than the global average, a phenomenon that also carries significant geopolitical consequences, Kosachev noted.

"A third factor is logistics, where entirely new possibilities are unfolding. This includes the Northwest Passage on their side - a maritime route through the islands of northern Canada that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. And, of course, there is our Northern Sea Route," he added.

Previously, US President Donald Trump posited that Greenland ought to become part of the United States. He threatened to impose substantial trade tariffs on Denmark if it refused to cede the island, which is an autonomous territory within the Danish realm. During his first term, Trump proposed purchasing Greenland, an idea that was rejected by both Danish and Greenlandic authorities. Trump has also repeatedly suggested that Canada should join the US as its 51st state.