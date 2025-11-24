No formal talks on US peace plan yet — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia is familiar with the original version of the US peace plan that it saw, but there have been no specific negotiations on it, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Our president spoke about this in detail on Friday at a meeting of the Security Council," Ushakov said, when asked how Russia assesses the 28-point peace settlement plan for Ukraine proposed by the United States.

"There are a lot of other options out there now. I am talking specifically about the version that we have reviewed. But once again, I want to emphasize in addition to what the president said. He clearly said that, yes, we have seen this version of the plan, but no one has conducted any specific negotiations with Russian representatives on this issue."

Ushakov said that the American plan was also discussed during a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, including on the American proposals.

"Our president noted that these proposals, in the version that we have reviewed, are in line with the discussions at the Russian-American summit in Alaska and, in principle, can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement," Ushakov said.

The US plan consists of 28 points. According to Western media reports, the United States and other countries should recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. The plan also includes the lifting of sanctions against Russia and the creation of a demilitarized zone.