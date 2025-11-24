MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has characterized Western media outlets that cover up the Kiev regime as a "real global mafia."

In her Telegram channel post, Zakharova quoted US journalist Tucker Carlson, who stated that for several months, The Wall Street Journal has been holding materials revealing details of corrupt schemes involving the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak. According to available information, Yermak embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in US funds intended for aid to Ukraine. "The Journal's editors can prove that. But they're not. Instead, they're protecting Yermak. Why?" Carlson wondered.

"Because recently, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera similarly refused to publish an interview with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov, in which the minister, among other things, presented facts indicating the neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev regime. A real global mafia!" Zakharova wrote.

Mindich case

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) held a large-scale operation called Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. The offices of businessman Timur Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who has now been dismissed from office, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to investigators, those involved in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million. On the same day, NABU began publishing fragments of recordings of conversations in Mindich’s apartment, in which corruption schemes were discussed. There are 1,000 hours of audio recordings in total.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains close to Zelensky. On the same day, the government prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom, and on November 12, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, fleeing to Israel.

On November 17, information appeared that the head of Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak might appear on the tapes made in Mindich’s apartment under the pseudonym Ali Baba.