Presidents of Russia, Turkey discuss trade and energy projects

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed trade and investment ties between Moscow and Ankara and milestone projects in the energy sphere in their telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The telephone conversation between the President of the Russian Federation and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place. Current topics of bilateral cooperation were considered with the focus on further expansion of trade and investment ties and implementation of strategically significant projects in the energy sphere," the Kremlin said.

Erdogan said earlier at the press conference in South Africa that he wanted to raise the issue of resuming the grain corridor agreements in the conversation with the Russian president.