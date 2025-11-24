EU plan to resolve Ukrainian conflict discounts Moscow’s interests — Russian politician

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The European Union is adding conditions it knows Russia cannot accept into US President Donald Trump administration’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, so that it can then accuse Moscow of disrupting the peace process, said chairman of the Fair Russia party Sergey Mironov.

"The tactic is simple: to simulate the negotiation process, to show the United States that they supposedly support their initiatives. But in fact, they insert unacceptable conditions for Russia into the American plan so that they can accuse us of disrupting the peace process. But we easily see through all their hypocrisy, and it is clear to everyone that they dream of only one thing - to defeat Russia," Mironov told TASS.

According to him, European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky "are not oriented toward achieving a sustainable peace," but rather want to prolong the conflict as much as possible and save the Kiev regime. He added that although European politicians called Trump's plan "pro-Russian," in his opinion, it’s not, and takes into account only some of Russia’s conditions

"Since Vladimir Putin's 2007 speech in Munich, Russia has clearly outlined its security requirements. How did the West respond? Demagoguery and a coup d'etat in Ukraine, which forced us to launch the special military operation. Today's European elites, judging by their rhetoric, are even more stubborn Russophobes than their predecessors," Mironov said.

The day before, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's "peace plan," which consists of 28 points. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" since the start of the conflict. Ukrainian media said that Washington and Kiev were able to agree on most of the plan. Rubio said that the United States agreed to shift points on Ukraine's European integration and its membership in NATO to separate talks.