Moscow unaware whether Zelensky will visit US next week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Moscow has no information on whether Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky will arrive in Washington DC next week and what issues exactly could be discussed, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We do not have information [on Zelensky's possible visit to the United States next week], we do not know if the head of the Kiev regime will come to Washington and what exactly will be discussed there," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question on whether Moscow notes any symbolism with the possible Zelensky’s visit to the US coinciding with the Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

"We have no information either about the final wording of the text following the Geneva meeting," he replied to a question regarding what provisions of the US peace plan on Ukraine Zelensky should be thankful to US President Donald Trump for.

US-Ukraine talks in Geneva

On November 23, delegations from the US and Ukraine agreed on most of Washington's proposed 28-point peace plan at a meeting in Geneva, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported. According to it, the provisions regarding the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, prisoner exchanges, and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been agreed upon. RBC-Ukraine did not provide the new wording of these provisions.

Several provisions were left for discussion at the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory and enshrining its refusal to join NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution. The date of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky to finalize the remaining provisions of the plan has not yet been determined, though it is provisionally scheduled for this or next week.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "President Trump's peace plan to settle the situation in Ukraine was discussed before the meeting in Alaska." However, after the meeting in Anchorage, there was a pause, which was linked to Kiev's rejection of the proposals. This is probably why a revised 28-point plan was created. According to Putin, Russia "has this text..., and it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement.".