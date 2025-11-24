No specifics yet on talks with US on 'peace plan' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, but there are no specifics regarding such contacts with the US at this time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I would like to remind you that President [Vladimir] Putin said that we remain open to such contacts and negotiations. But so far, there are no specifics regarding negotiations [with the US]," he said.

The day before, the US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point "peace plan." Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" since the conflict began. According to Ukrainian media, Washington and Kiev agreed on most of the plan. Rubio pointed out that the US agreed to separate the points on Ukraine's European integration and NATO membership into a different negotiation track.

According to Western media reports, the initial version of the US "peace plan" involved Ukraine renouncing NATO membership and the alliance committing not to integrate Kiev, as well as Washington recognizing Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic, the state status of the Russian language in Ukraine, restrictions on the Ukrainian army, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. EU leaders disagreed with these provisions and began to develop counterproposals.

Meanwhile, a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll was in Kiev. According to Western media reports, Driscoll and a group of US generals are planning to visit Moscow in the future.