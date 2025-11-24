Ukrainian forces strike Belgorod Region with over 95 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces targeted settlements in the Belgorod Region, deploying more than 95 drones and firing over five munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters reported via Telegram.

"In the Shebekino District, the town of Shebekino and the villages of Bezlyudovka, Belyanka, Grafovka, Malomikhaylovka, Meshkovoye, Murom, and Novaya Tavolzhanka were attacked by 18 drones, with 11 intercepted or downed. In the village of Murom, a woman sustained injuries after a drone hit a moving vehicle. She is currently receiving treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the headquarters stated, adding that one apartment in a multi-unit residential building and two private houses were damaged.

In the Belgorod District, Ukrainian forces launched 13 drones, damaging two multi-unit residential buildings, a social infrastructure facility, a private house, and equipment belonging to an organization. The Borisovka District suffered five drone attacks, resulting in damage to a social facility and a gas pipeline. The Valuyki District was struck by nine drones, causing damage to two private houses.

The Veidelevka District was attacked using a fixed-wing drone, while the Volokonovka District came under attack from nine drones. The Grayvoron District was struck by five munitions and ten drones, damaging two private houses, several agricultural enterprises, and a power line.

The districts of Gubkin, Korochansky, Krasnogvardeysky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskolsky, Prokhorovsky, and Chernyansky were attacked with 33 drones and two projectiles, with an outbuilding damaged in Gubkin. The Yakovlevsky district was targeted with two drones, but no damage was reported.