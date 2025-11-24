What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Four private houses and a car were damaged in the Voronezh Region as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences of the attack.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, as well as the Black and Azov Seas, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 45 drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, nine over the Krasnodar Region, seven over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, four over the Voronezh Region, 20 over the Black Sea, and eight over the Sea of Azov.

Consequences

- Four private houses and a car were damaged as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack in the Voronezh Region, but there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at airports in Tambov, Penza, and Nizhny Novgorod.