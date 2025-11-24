LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian losses increased over the past week, with about 3,920 servicemen and mercenaries eliminated, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South, and West amounted to about 3,920 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries during the past week (which is 615 more than in the previous week). The battlegroup West inflicted the greatest damage to enemy manpower in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, and Krasny Liman directions, as well as in the Ukrainian-occupied area of the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.

According to Marochko, the Russian military also destroyed 333 vehicles, 62 various armored combat vehicles, six tanks, 35 field artillery guns, 77 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 86 ammunition, fuel, and material supply depots.

The expert noted that the Russian Armed Forces carried out combined, group, and concentrated strikes on Ukrainian military and dual-use facilities, energy facilities, military industrial enterprises, and fuel and energy complex facilities; transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, assembly, storage, and preparation sites for the launch of strike drones, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.