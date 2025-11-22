Three Ukrainian drones downed as air defenses repel attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, November 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses are repelling Ukraine’s drone attack on Sevastopol, with three unmanned aerial vehicles already downed, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The military is repelling a Ukrainian attack, air defenses are in action. According to preliminary information, three drones have been downed above the sea, at a significant distance from the shore," he wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers reported that "no civilian sites in the city were damaged," the governor added.