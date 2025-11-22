US understands Russia's approach to conditions for Putin-Trump meeting — MFA

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Washington has a clear understanding of Russia's approach to arranging a Moscow-Washington summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

When asked about the current stage of negotiations with the US regarding a meeting between the two leaders, the senior diplomat stressed: "We need to ensure that such a meeting has substantive content. We cannot allow ourselves to deviate from the framework agreed by the leaders in Anchorage. The Americans understand our approach very well. We have repeatedly explained the logic behind it through various channels and at all levels."

"We certainly hope that the US administration will make the necessary efforts to ensure the required conditions for the leaders’ meeting that will undoubtedly be productive," the deputy foreign minister added.

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that the two had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. The summit was later postponed, with both Moscow and Washington stating that it would take place once the appropriate conditions are in place.