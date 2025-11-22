New Putin-Trump meeting remains on agenda — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The issue of arranging another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump is still on the agenda, and the search for a way forward continues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

When asked whether a Russian-US summit could take place anytime soon, the senior diplomat replied: "I wouldn't rule anything out. The matter of the next meeting between the leaders is on the agenda. The search for a way forward continues."

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that the two had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. The summit was later postponed, with both Moscow and Washington stating that it would take place once the appropriate conditions are in place.