West makes strategic mistake by ignoring Russia's resolve to defend its interests — MFA

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The West is making a strategic mistake by underestimating Russia’s resolve to defend its interests and ignoring the obvious fact that it is strategically impossible to defeat a nuclear power, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

Asked about the main areas of disagreement between Brussels and Washington, Ryabkov said, "Ideologically and conceptually, there are no such differences. They are simply two sides of the same coin. On both sides of the Atlantic, those who make policy, shape it, and define it are deeply convinced of the civilizational superiority of their own model, their own path. There may be nuances, there may be some basic adjustments, but these are just tactics."

"Therefore, there is no reason to exaggerate any differences. We are dealing with a very serious opponent, a historical opponent. It is no coincidence that they have aimed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, largely disregarding the obvious fact that it is impossible to defeat a nuclear power, and largely ignoring our determination to act decisively to defend our interests. But this is their strategic mistake," he added. "I think it will ultimately lead to a recognition that a different basis for coexistence is needed," Ryabkov noted.

In his view, relations with the West can rest only on a contractual basis — that is, on situational mutual understanding built on a strictly balanced approach that takes Russia’s interests into account. "Otherwise, there will simply be no agreements and no foundation," he stressed. "This is what we need to bring our opponents to. Whatever differences exist or whatever is said in various capitals is their own concern. Ultimately, it has no bearing on how we see the world," Ryabkov stressed.