Russian foreign minister to attend CSTO meeting in Bishkek — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Security Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on November 27 in Bishkek, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On November 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Security Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The event, which Kyrgyzstan is chairing, will take place in Bishkek ahead of the scheduled session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the same day," the diplomat said.

Zakharova stated that the meeting will feature an exchange of views on the military-political situation in the collective security regions, a discussion of the outcomes of cooperation, and prospects for the CSTO's further development. "The Russian side will brief its allies on its priorities for its chairmanship of the Organization in 2026. The meeting is also expected to endorse draft documents aimed at strengthening the collective security system, improving the organization’s activities, and preparing a range of issues for consideration by the heads of CSTO member states," she added.

The diplomat further mentioned that the scheduling of several other events remains under coordination, and information on the minister’s schedule will be provided later.