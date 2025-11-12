Kiev loses 1,150 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,150 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 100 troops and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 75 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 450 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 250 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Vidnovka and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Vysokoye, Proletarka, Sinelnikovo and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 100 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Kurilovka in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk, Korovy Yar and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group. They repelled an attack by assault groups of the 1st National Guard brigade in the area of the settlement of Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

"As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, a mortar, four electronic warfare stations and four pickup trucks were destroyed," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 21 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and nine electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zvanovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and a Kozak armored vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 450 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, four air assault brigades, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Shevchenko, Volnoye, Toretskoye, Rozy Lyuksemburg, Dobropolye and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk [the Ukrainian name of Pokrovsk] in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army are conducting active offensive operations in the city’s western part, the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district and on the territory of the western industrial zone. They have completed mopping up the settlement of Sukhoi Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian militants," the ministry reported.

Nine attacks by the 32nd mechanized brigade and 425th Skala assault regiment of the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, including on armored vehicles to unblock the surrounded enemy group were repelled. A total of 17 items of military hardware and up to 40 enemy troops were destroyed, the ministry said.

In Dimitrov (the Ukrainian name of Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 5th Motor Rifle Brigade, 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue their offensive in the neighborhood Vostochny, the town’s southern part and in the direction of the neighborhood Zapadny, it specified.

"Over the past 24 hours, more than 250 Ukrainian troops, 22 items of armament and military hardware, including 12 armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said.

In total, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 450 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four Western-made armored personnel carriers, nine armored combat vehicles, eight pickup trucks and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orly, Orestopol, Nechayevka, Danilovka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zelyony Gai and Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, eight motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, five electronic warfare stations, an electronic surveillance station, two radar stations and four materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense positions and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 133 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 133 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 133 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 96,127 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,981 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,611 multiple rocket launchers, 31,253 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,441 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.