Kremlin clarifies why Russian jets escorted Kazakh president's plane

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The escort of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s plane to Moscow by Russian fighter jets was not related to security concerns but was part of a traditional honor guard for state visits, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained.

"No, it has nothing to do with security. It is just an honor guard, something associated with state visits. This is a common practice," Peskov told reporters when asked why Tokayev’s plane was accompanied by Russian fighter jets and whether there was any security threat.

On November 11, Tokayev arrived in Moscow for a two-day state visit, with Russian Su-35 fighter jets escorting his aircraft.