Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

During the last 24-hour period, units of the 1435th Motor Rifle Regiment, the 2nd Army of the Battlegroup Center "liberated the settlement of Gnatovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic from Ukrainian militants" while eliminating encircled Ukrainian armed formations in the area of Krasnoarmeysk, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Novoye and Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian radio-technical reconnaissance center overnight

Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on a Ukrainian radio-technical reconnaissance center and other military sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered an overnight combined strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting military airfields, a radio and radio-technical reconnaissance center of the Ukrainian army, a depot storing rockets for the Olkha multiple launch rocket system, and also workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,225 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,225 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 130 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 70 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 510 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 235 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kiyanitsa, Malaya Korchakovka, Novaya Sech, Pavlovka and Proletarskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 130 personnel, 10 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Berezovka and Kurilovka in the Kharkov Region and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continue crushing the encircled enemy troops. They repelled three attacks launched by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade and 1st National Guard brigade from the areas of the settlements of Blagodatovka and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region to unblock the encircled Ukrainian army units, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Verolyubovka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Platonovka, Seversk and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 70 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and six ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Belitskoye, Rozy Lyuksemburg and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian assault teams are conducting active offensive operations in the neighborhood Dinas and in the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district and are mopping up the western industrial zone. Over the past 24 hours, they have liberated 244 buildings," it said.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units repelled seven enemy attacks launched from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled Ukrainian army units. In addition, they thwarted two attempts by forces of Ukraine’s 425th Skala assault regiment to break through the encirclement in the northern and northwestern directions, it said.

Also, units of the 5th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army are developing an offensive in the neighborhood Vostochny in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the community’s southern part and in the direction of the neighborhood Zapadny, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, over 200 Ukrainian troops, a British-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and six pickup trucks were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area," it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 510 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka, Danilovka, Orestopol and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 235 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lukyanovskoye and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Ivanovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, eight motor vehicles, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, three electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike deployment sites of Ukrainian army, mercenaries over past day

Russian forces struck deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 136 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed four uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army in the northeastern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 124 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 124 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 124 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 95,925 unmanned aerial vehicles, 635 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,939 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,611 multiple rocket launchers, 31,224 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,305 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.