Ukrainian troops attempt to strike DPR despite energy crisis — regional head

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out attacks on civilians in Donbass despite the critical situation with electricity in Ukraine, while Russian forces consistently push Ukrainian troops away from the region’s cities and towns, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Even though the situation is critical in the remaining part of Ukraine, given what is going on with electricity, the enemy is still trying to hurt the Donbass residents. That said, we see that the Russian Armed Forces are consistently doing their difficult job," Pushilin said.

He specified that over the week, Ukrainian troops, using combined attacks aided by drones, tried to damage the facilities of the DPR’s critical infrastructure, primarily in the Donetsk-Makeyevka metropolitan area and in Gorlovka. The Donbass Dome radio electronic warfare system has repelled 407 such attacks.