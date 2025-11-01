Russia condemns US provocations in Caribbean during anti-drug mission — MFA

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian side resolutely condemns the use of excessive military force by the United States in the Caribbean under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in connection with the escalation of relations between the United States and Venezuela.

"We resolutely condemn the use of excessive military force in carrying out anti-drug tasks," she emphasized.

"We confirm our firm support for the leadership of Venezuela in protecting national sovereignty. We advocate for maintaining the Latin America and Caribbean region as a zone of peace. Steps are needed to de-escalate the situation and facilitate the resolution of existing problems in a constructive manner, with respect for international legal norms," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat stressed that such actions violate "both domestic US legislation (article I, section 8 of the US Constitution) and norms of international law, in particular article 2(4) of the UN Charter, articles 18-22 of the Charter of the Organization of American States, and article 88 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea." "This is acknowledged by both representatives of a number of countries and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk," she added.

Zakharova noted that bilateral relations between Moscow and Caracas are developing progressively in the spirit of strategic partnership, are not subject to fluctuations in external conditions and cover areas of mutual interest.

Trump’s plan on combatting drug trafficking

Washington has repeatedly accused Venezuelan authorities of failing to combat drug trafficking. The US Navy deployed eight warships, a nuclear submarine and 10,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea, destroying at least nine boats in international waters based on suspicion of drug trafficking from Venezuela. US President Donald Trump told the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23 that the armed forces would continue to attack ships associated, according to the United States, with the Venezuelan drug cartels led by President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing its own calculations, that the United States is building up its military presence off the coast of Venezuela to combat drug trafficking, with the total number of troops potentially reaching 16,000.