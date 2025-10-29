MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin shows greater consideration for Ukraine and its servicemen than Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders, State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov told the media.

Earlier, during a visit to soldiers involved in the special military operation at the Mandryka hospital, Putin said he was willing to allow media representatives and foreign journalists, including Ukrainians, into enemy-held areas so they could witness the situation firsthand.

"Our president treats Ukraine far better than their so-called president, who has long failed his own people. Today, Ukrainian soldiers are our enemies, our opponents. Yet even Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is concerned about them, unlike the European pseudo-leaders, for whom Ukraine and its people are merely expendable, like dust under their feet," Kartapolov said.

He added that Zelensky has historically focused only on the soldiers of the Azov Brigade - a unit designated as terrorist and banned in Russia - while now the issue involves ordinary Ukrainian soldiers, whom no one values except Putin. The Russian side is prepared to suspend hostilities while journalists are present, Kartapolov emphasized. "We will see how Zelensky, the West, and others respond to this initiative," the lawmaker added.