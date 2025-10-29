Russia does much to bring its values to like-minded people — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is doing a lot to spread its values to like-minded people, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Russian Federation is doing a lot to ensure that [the country] carries its vision, its values to those people who share these values," he told reporters.

Peskov said that the Eurasia Foundation helps its members discuss how important projects can be implemented together taking into account each other's interests, and share languages like in many mixed families.

"In this case, of course, we are talking about the Russian language from the point of view of Russia. It's not for nothing, for example, that the Russian language organization was created on the initiative of the president of Kazakhstan," Peskov noted. He also praised the work of Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s agency for cultural exchange, which fulfills the same mission as the Eurasia Foundation.